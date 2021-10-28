JT Stratford LLC Has $227,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 87,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 86,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 304,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.