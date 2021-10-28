STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €40.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.21 ($48.48).

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €38.85 ($45.71) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.64.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

