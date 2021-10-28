International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

