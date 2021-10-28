Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years. Enable Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.42. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

