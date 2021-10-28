Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.94-$7.02 EPS.

NYSE TYL traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $537.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average of $453.91. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $535.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

