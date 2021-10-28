Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 594,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

