Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $917.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.