JT Stratford LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

MU opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.