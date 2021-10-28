Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

