Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 200,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 1,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $15,860,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $378,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 142.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.