Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,369,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

