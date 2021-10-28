4,341 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

