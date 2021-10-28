Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.40. iRobot posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

iRobot stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iRobot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.