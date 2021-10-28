PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,569.94

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.94 ($20.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,353.70 ($17.69). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($17.72), with a volume of 1,262 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.94. The company has a market cap of £596.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.