Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 4.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 82,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,020,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

