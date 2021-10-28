Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 4.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 82,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,020,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
