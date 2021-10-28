Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

ELYM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

