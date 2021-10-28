GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.52. GH Research shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

