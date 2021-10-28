Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.89

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.89 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.54). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 118,748 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £133.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.89.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.