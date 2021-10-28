First Trust Advisors LP Has $106.73 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Bio-Techne worth $106,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.24 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

