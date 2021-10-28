Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $110,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

