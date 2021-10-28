927,616 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 927,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,913,058.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,804,229 shares of company stock worth $142,004,759 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

