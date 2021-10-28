Putnam Investments LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

