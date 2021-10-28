Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.31.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $417.36 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

