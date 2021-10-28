Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

