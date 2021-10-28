Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GXTG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.