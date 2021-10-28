Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Constellium has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.