TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 6%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 11,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

About TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

