Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

BSX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 80,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.