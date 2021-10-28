American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $261.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.30 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $930.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 220.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

