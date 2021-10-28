Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $29.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $29.11 million. Omeros posted sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $110.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.71 million to $111.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $124.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 6,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,796. Omeros has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

