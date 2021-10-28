DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.16. 11,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.