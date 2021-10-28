Rise 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,052.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 145.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $25,052.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 265.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,403,243 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

