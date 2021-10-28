Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

