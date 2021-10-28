Ideaology Trading Down 2.1% This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $506,416.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

