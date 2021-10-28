Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $246.64. 29,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

