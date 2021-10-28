Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$28.36

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA opened at C$25.93 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.