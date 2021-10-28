Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.37.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.