Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$16.20

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.14. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.