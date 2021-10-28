Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research firms have commented on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $153,955. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.