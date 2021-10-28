Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research firms have commented on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $153,955. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

