British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $394,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.