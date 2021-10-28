O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $29.250-$29.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $29.25-29.45 EPS.

ORLY opened at $650.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $615.63.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.