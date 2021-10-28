Amundi Invests $97.27 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 518,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,271,000. Amundi owned about 0.18% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Global Payments by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

