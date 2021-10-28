Inherent Group LP Buys Shares of 231,797 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 231,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. HumanCo Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 66,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.