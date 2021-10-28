Amalgamated Bank Has $54.88 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 369.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,588,000 after buying an additional 140,393 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,917,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.43 on Thursday, hitting $621.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $625.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.87. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

