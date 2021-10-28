Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.39. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.