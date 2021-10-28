Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

