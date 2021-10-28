Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Decreases By 96.3%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,810. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $259,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

