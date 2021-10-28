FBN Securities Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded up $20.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $685.47. 72,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $693.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.19, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.