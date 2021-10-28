Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

RNDB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.