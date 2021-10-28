Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Almirall stock remained flat at $$15.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Almirall has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Almirall in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

